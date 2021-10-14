BlackRock Inc. Has $131.67 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.96% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $131,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBSS opened at $83.24 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $206.74 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

