BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.87% of Vocera Communications worth $122,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

NYSE VCRA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.87 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

