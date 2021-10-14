BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,184,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.13% of SiriusPoint worth $132,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 73.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 349.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

