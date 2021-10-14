BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,120,133 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.84% of Sun Country Airlines worth $123,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $107,783,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 145.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 760,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,158,000 after acquiring an additional 451,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $24,383,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $23,996,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,770,959.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

