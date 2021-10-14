BlackRock Inc. Purchases 149,338 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $133,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.44 and a twelve month high of $133.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

