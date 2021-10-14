BlackRock Inc. Purchases 212,810 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.89% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $123,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,808.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period.

EWY opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

