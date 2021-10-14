BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of GrafTech International worth $126,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

