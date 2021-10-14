BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.21% of Codexis worth $119,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Codexis by 84.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

