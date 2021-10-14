BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.73% of Heritage Financial worth $132,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $889.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

