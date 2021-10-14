BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,777 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.01% of PJT Partners worth $122,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

