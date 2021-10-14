BlackRock Inc. Sells 113,972 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.22% of Banc of California worth $126,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $8,584,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $5,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 30.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,418,000 after buying an additional 257,788 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

