BlackRock Inc. Sells 149,364 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,795,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.10% of Blucora worth $134,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter worth $38,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blucora by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 282,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 751,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 109,290 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.