BlackRock Inc. Sells 158,414 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,928,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.66% of Ladder Capital worth $126,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $171,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

LADR opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

