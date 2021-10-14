BlackRock Inc. Sells 179,219 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.93% of Malibu Boats worth $121,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

