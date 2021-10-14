BlackRock Inc. Sells 35,167 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,167 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.35% of Nabors Industries worth $125,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $970.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.