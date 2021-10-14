BlackRock Inc. Sells 437,491 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,133,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.76% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $131,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,705,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $90,393,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.86. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently commented on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.