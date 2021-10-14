BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,430 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,824,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.48% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $120,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

