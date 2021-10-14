BlackRock Inc. Sells 83,913 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.43% of Warrior Met Coal worth $127,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

