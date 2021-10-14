BlackRock Inc. Sells 94,666 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,666 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.36% of Ebix worth $129,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 72,800.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 38.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ebix in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $870.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

