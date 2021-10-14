BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 140.4% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE MYI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,467. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
