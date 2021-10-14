BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,026.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.
BLK stock traded up $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $871.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $866.24. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $587.90 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
