BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,026.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

BLK stock traded up $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $871.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $866.24. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $587.90 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

