BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $34.47 million and approximately $36,320.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

