BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 11.57% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

