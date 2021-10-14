Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $126,767.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

