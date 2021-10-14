Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,652,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,162,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,715,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

