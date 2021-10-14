BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Tops $14.90 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $134.52 or 0.00229099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $150.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00242137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00095862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,777 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.