Boson Protocol Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.31 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001880 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00323518 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009243 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.