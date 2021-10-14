Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $115.78 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.