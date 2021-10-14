Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $115.78 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.