BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $4.75 on Thursday. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.
BPER Banca Company Profile
Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.