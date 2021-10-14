BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $4.75 on Thursday. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

