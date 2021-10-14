Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,340 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Old National Bancorp worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $11,162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,359,000 after buying an additional 302,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.