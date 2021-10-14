Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Analysts predict that Braskem will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.