Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.28 ($101.51).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.60 ($96.00) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.90.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

