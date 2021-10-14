Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.28 ($101.51).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.60 ($96.00) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €84.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.90.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

