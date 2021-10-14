Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $359.15

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.15 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 298,996 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

