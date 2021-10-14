BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 4.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 92,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,710,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

BRFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

