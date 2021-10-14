Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.20. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 17,400 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

