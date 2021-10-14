BriaCell Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,221 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,063% compared to the typical daily volume of 418 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCTX opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.18.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

