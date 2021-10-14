BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 841,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 253,210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.