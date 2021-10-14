Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $12.59 on Thursday, hitting $497.60. 1,737,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.87 and a 200 day moving average of $475.59. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $4,420,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $677,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $927,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.