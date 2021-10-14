Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,117,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.14% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $128,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 121,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,618.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

