Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.90

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.90 and last traded at $177.90, with a volume of 11039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,494. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

