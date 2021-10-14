Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY opened at $203.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

