Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $23.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $23.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.85 to $26.61. Alphabet reported earnings of $16.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $101.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $108.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,751.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,793.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,531.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

