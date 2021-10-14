Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.17. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $24.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $26.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $23.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 89,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,107. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average of $156.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

