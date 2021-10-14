Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FND opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.