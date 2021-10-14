Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.74. 70,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,627. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Forward Air by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Forward Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 677,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

