Brokerages Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Gaia posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

GAIA remained flat at $$9.35 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth $3,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 97.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

