Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.20). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 926,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

