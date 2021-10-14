Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Billion

Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report $8.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 billion and the lowest is $8.79 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $388.70 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $396.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

