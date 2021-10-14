Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Announce $3.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.50. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,164.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $16.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.31 to $22.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,543,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.25. 1,923,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,695. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

