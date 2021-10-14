Brokerages Anticipate Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.10). Soligenix reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 596,505 shares in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNGX opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

